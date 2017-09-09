All-Ireland U21HC B: Kerry bring the Richie McElligott Cup home 09 September 2017





Kerry are All-Ireland U21 HC B champions for the first time since 2013 following a four point success at Wicklow's expense in Semple Stadium today.

Played as the curtain-raiser to the clash of Limerick versus Kilkenny, the Kingdom prevailed on a scoreline of 2-12 to 2-8 to capture the title for the eight time overall.

Second-half goals from Shane Conway and Maurice O'Connor laid the foundations for the Ian Brick managed side's victory.

Jack Goulding also put in an impressive shift, sending over three points, and was rewarded with the 'man-of-the-match' award.

The winners overturned a 0-6 to 1-5 half-time deficit thanks to the goals which arrived in the space of a five minute spell midway through the second-half.

Backed by the wind after the resumption, Goulding created the opening for Conway and his 42nd minute effort levelled matters on the scoreboard – Kerry 1-9, Wicklow 2-6.

Five minutes later, O'Connor's strike gave Kerry a three point cushion and although the Garden County did fight back to reduce the deficit to the minimum, the Munster outfit found an extra gear to finish strongly with points from Conway (2 frees) and substitute Daniel O'Carroll.

Michael Boland goaled in either half for Wicklow but his efforts proved to be in vain.

One of the highlights of the keenly contested decider was a converted sideline cut by Goulding early in the second-half and it's Kerry who are celebrating with the Richie McElligott Cup for the first time this evening.

The silverware, which was first presented in 2015, is named in honour of the late great Kerry stalwart of the Lixnaw club.

Kerry - S Murphy; B Lyons, J Diggins, S O’Sullivan; E Ross, J Buckley, J Brick; B O’Sullivan, T O’Connor; R Donovan (0-1), J Goulding (0-3, 1sl), M O’Leary; M O’Connor (1-1), B Barrett, S Conway (1-6, 0-6f). Subs: D O’Carroll (0-1) for R Donovan, R Collins for B Barrett.

Wicklow - C Staunton; S Hughes (0-1), O Furlong, S Maloney; E Donohoe (0-3f), M Traynor, A Hughes; T Healy, C Moorehouse; C Whitmore, G Hughes, P Doyle; J Doyle (0-2); M Boland (2-0), S Germaine (0-2f). Subs: P O’Toole for C Whitmore, T Mellon for T Healy.

Referee - J Murphy.