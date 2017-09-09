Team news: Dubs name same 15 09 September 2017





Dublin's Emer Keenan celebrates.

Dublin's Emer Keenan celebrates.

Dublin has named the same 15 that beat Kerry in the semi final for Sunday's Liberty Insurance All-Ireland final against Westmeath.



The team will be captained by Emer Keenan. The sides last met on 29 July in the Round Robin phase with Westmeath shading matters 1-10 to 2-6.



Dublin's management team has a direct link with the last senior All-Ireland to come to the Capital. Ann Colgan, a native of Liscarroll, was captain of that Dublin team in 1984. Also on the same side was Carmel O'Byrne whose daughter Róisín Drohan will line out at midfield on Sunday.



Dublin last won the Premier Junior crown in 2006 - Gráinne Power's sister Catríona was on that 2006 side.



Ciara Buchanan of St Finians in Swords and Róisín MacLoughlin of Naomh Olaf (Sandyford) will be the first representatives from their clubs to feature in an All-Ireland final in any code in Croke Park.



1 (GK) Aishling Spillane Skerries Harps

2 Ciara Buchanan St. Finians

3 Niamh Gleeson Na Fianna

4 Róisín Mac Loughlin Naomh Olaf

5 Emma Barron Naomh Jude

6 Deirdre Johnstone Naomh Uinsionn

7 Gráinne Free Na Fianna

8 Gráinne Power Naomh Mearnóg

9 Róisín Drohan Naomh Uinsionn

10 Aoife Dooley Raheny

11 Róisín Baker Na Fianna

12 Evelyn Twomey Naomh Uinsionn

13 Laoise Quinn St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh

14 Aoife Bugler St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh

15 Emer Keenan Lucan Sarsfields

16 Chloe Ní Cheallaigh Naomh Olaf

17 Sinéad Nolan Naomh Jude

18 Eimear O'Riordan Naomh Jude

19 Sinéad Wylde Cuala

20 Laura Walsh Naomh Mearnóg

21 Nadine Murphy Naomh Uinsionn

22 Caoimhe Ní Mhaolagáin St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh

23 Emma O'Flynn Lucan Sarsfields

24 Ciara Carolan St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh

25 Kate Mulvey Whitehall Colmcille

26 Emma Young Cumann Báire Chaoimhín

27 Aoife Walsh Naomh Jude

28 Caragh Dawson Naomh Jude

29 Nícole Burnett Naomh Uinsionn