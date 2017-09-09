Team news: Dubs name same 15

09 September 2017

Dublin's Emer Keenan celebrates.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Dublin has named the same 15 that beat Kerry in the semi final for Sunday's Liberty Insurance All-Ireland final against Westmeath.

The team will be captained by Emer Keenan. The sides last met on 29 July in the Round Robin phase with Westmeath shading matters 1-10 to 2-6.

Dublin's management team has a direct link with the last senior All-Ireland to come to the Capital. Ann Colgan, a native of Liscarroll, was captain of that Dublin team in 1984.  Also on the same side was Carmel O'Byrne whose daughter Róisín Drohan will line out at midfield on Sunday.

Dublin last won the Premier Junior crown in 2006 - Gráinne Power's sister Catríona was on that 2006 side.

Ciara Buchanan of St Finians in Swords and Róisín MacLoughlin of Naomh Olaf (Sandyford) will be the first representatives from their clubs to feature in an All-Ireland final in any code in Croke Park.

1 (GK)  Aishling Spillane       Skerries Harps
2       Ciara  Buchanan St. Finians
3       Niamh Gleeson   Na Fianna
      Róisín Mac Loughlin     Naomh Olaf
5       Emma Barron     Naomh Jude
      Deirdre Johnstone       Naomh Uinsionn
7       Gráinne Free    Na Fianna
8       Gráinne Power   Naomh Mearnóg
9       Róisín Drohan   Naomh Uinsionn
10      Aoife Dooley    Raheny
11      Róisín Baker    Na Fianna
12      Evelyn Twomey   Naomh Uinsionn
13      Laoise Quinn    St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh
14      Aoife Bugler    St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh
15      Emer Keenan     Lucan Sarsfields
16      Chloe Ní Cheallaigh     Naomh Olaf
17      Sinéad Nolan    Naomh Jude
18      Eimear O'Riordan        Naomh Jude
19      Sinéad Wylde    Cuala
20      Laura Walsh     Naomh Mearnóg
21      Nadine Murphy   Naomh Uinsionn
22      Caoimhe Ní Mhaolagáin   St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh
23      Emma O'Flynn    Lucan Sarsfields
24      Ciara Carolan   St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh
25      Kate Mulvey     Whitehall Colmcille
26      Emma Young      Cumann Báire Chaoimhín
27      Aoife  Walsh    Naomh Jude
28      Caragh Dawson   Naomh Jude
29      Nícole Burnett  Naomh Uinsionn




