Team news: All-Ireland champions unchanged 09 September 2017





Kilkenny manager Ann Downey.

Holders Kilkenny have named an unchanged team for tomorrow's All-Ireland senior camogie final clash versus Cork at Croke Park.

Manager Ann Downey has stuck with the same side that beat Dublin by eight-points in the semi-final last month to keep their hopes of landing a fourth successive national title intact.

The Cats are just 60 minutes away from completing a unique 'double double' having already retained their league crown this year with a final day victory against Cork whom they denied a championship three-in-a-row in 2016.

Cork revealed their starting XV yesterday and they will be without nine-time All-Star defender Gemma O'Connor due to a knee injury.

Kilkenny (All-Ireland senior camogie final v Cork): Emma Kavanagh; Catherine Foley, Davina Tobin, Grace Walsh; Collette Dormer, Anne Dalton, Aisling Dunphy; Meighan Farrell, Anna Farrell; Julie Ann Malone, Katie Power, Denise Gaule; Shelly Farrell, Miriam Walsh, Danielle Morrissey.