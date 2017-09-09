Cork SHC quarter-final draw 09 September 2017





Glen Rovers Patrick Horgan.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Glen Rovers Patrick Horgan.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

The draw for the quarter-final and semi-final stages of the Cork SHC was made last night.

There are Round 4 fixtures down for decision this weekend and the team's involved now know what awaits them in the knock-out stages if they get that far.

Sarfields book their place in the business end with a win over Killeagh at Pairc Ui Rinn last night.

Meanwhile, it was announced yesterday that the date for the SHC final, which was on the Championship programme for Sunday, October 8th, has now been rescheduled for Sunday, October 22nd, the same date as the official opening of the new Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

It has been changed due to the unavailability of GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail on the original date.

Cork SHC Quarter-Finals

(A) Midleton/UCC v Sarsfields

(B) Erins Own/Duhallow v Imokilly

(C) Glen Rovers/Na Piarsaigh v Bandon/Ballymartle

(D) Newcestown v Blackrock

Semi-Finals

A v B

C v D