Mulvihill to referee All-Ireland Ladies SFC final

08 September 2017

Referee Seamus Mulvihill ©INPHO/Tom Beary

The referees for the 2017 TG4 All Ireland Finals have been named. Kerry native Seamus Mulvihill will take charge of his first TG4 Senior All Ireland Final between Dublin and Mayo on September 24th in Croke Park at 4pm.

Seamus has over 15 years of experience and will be refereeing for the second time in Croke Park after previously officiating at the 2015 TG4 Junior All Ireland Final between Louth and Scotland.

The TG4 Intermediate All Ireland Final will be refereed by Garryowen McMahon who will be making his refereeing debut at Croke Park when Tipperary meet Tyrone at 1:45pm.

Angela Gallagher will also make her TG4 All Ireland Final refereeing debut on September 24th as she has been appointed to referee the TG4 Junior All Ireland Final between Fermanagh and Tyrone at 11:45am.

TG4 Senior All Ireland Final Referee

Seamus Mulvhill, Finuge St. Senan’s, Kerry.

TG4 Intermediate All Ireland Final Referee

Garryowen McMahon, Davitts, Mayo

TG4 Junior All Ireland Final Referee

Angela Gallagher, Lucan Sarsfields, Dublin

 

TG4 All Ireland Finals, September 24th, Croke Park

TG4 Junior All Ireland Final

Derry v Fermanagh, 11:45am (A. Gallagher)

TG4 Intermediate All Ireland Final

Tipperary v Tyrone, 1:45pm (G. McMahon)

TG4 Senior All Ireland Final

Dublin v Mayo, 4:00pm (S. Mulvihill)

Tickets for the TG4 All Ireland Finals are available now on www.tickets.ie




