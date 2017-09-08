Team news: Kingdom bid to bring Ritchie McElligott Cup home for first time 08 September 2017





Kerry will bid to bring home a cup named in honour of one of their own when they face Wicklow in tomorrow's All-Ireland U21HC B final at Semple Stadium.

The winners' of the second-tier All-Ireland U21 hurling competition receive the Ritchie McElligott Cup, which is named in honour of the late great Kerry stalwart Richie McElligott of the Lixnaw club.

The Richie McElligott Cup was first presented in 2015 when Wicklow claimed their maiden All-Ireland U21 hurling title while top winners Kerry's most recent success in the competition came in 2013.

Meanwhile, Kingdom manager Ian Brick has named his team for the meeting with the Garden County and there are two changes in personnel, as Brandon Barrett and Jack Goulding return in place of Ronan Donovan and Liam Mullins.

Kerry (All-Ireland U21HC B final v Wicklow): Stephen Murphy; Stevie O'Sullivan, Daragh Shanahan, Billy Lyons; Eoin Ross, Jason Diggins, John Buckley; Barry O’Sullivan, Tomas O'Connor; Brandon Barrett, Michael O'Leary, Jordan Brick; Maurice O'Connor, Shane Conway, Jack Goulding.

Subs: Robert Silles, Adrian O’Mahony, Ronan Donovan, Liam Mullins, Robert Collins, Jack Lenihan, Daniel O’Carroll, Darragh Ryan, Joe Diggins.