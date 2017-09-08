Glass could play in Derry SFC semi-final 08 September 2017





Conor Glass during International Rules Training at Croke Park in 2015 Conor Glass during International Rules Training at Croke Park in 2015

Speculation is rife that Conor Glass will line out for Glen in Sunday's Derry SFC semi-final against reigning county and Ulster champions Slaughtneil.

The Hawthorn man is home from Australia for their off-season and could be about to help his home club in their bid to reach their first senior county final.

However, Watty Graham's manager Enda Gormley was giving nothing away when asked by the Irish News about the former Derry minor star's availability.

"No comment," the 1993 All-Ireland winning corner forward said.

"Everybody wants to speculate and I'm hearing different stories, we'll see what takes the field.

"Put it this way, if he lands at the changing rooms on Sunday I would say we'll not chase him."