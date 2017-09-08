Barron a strong contender for Hurler of the Year, says Chin 08 September 2017





Waterford's Jamie Barron celebrates scoring a goal against Kilkenny.

Lee Chin believes Jamie Barron has a 'great chance' of picking up the Hurler of the Year award.

Galway centre back Gearoid McInerney is the bookies' favourite to claim the coveted gong, with his team-mate Conor Whelan also having his admirers. However, it wouldn't surprise Chin if the award went to a player Waterford for the second year in-a-row (Austin Gleeson won it last year).

"Gearoid McInerney is many people's favourite to be Hurler of the Year and I can see why. He was outstanding at centre back," the Wexford star wrote in his Irish Daily Star column.

"I was also really impressed by Conor Whelan. He was a big part of Galway's success. Outside of those two, I think Jamie Barron has a great chance. He was brilliant for Waterford, delivering big performances again and again."