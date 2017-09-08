Team news: O'Connor misses out for Cork

08 September 2017

Cork's Gemma O'Connor.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

A knee injury has ruled Gemma O'Connor out of the Cork starting XV for Sunday's All-Ireland senior camogie final against Kilkenny.

The nine-time All-Star defender suffered the injury during the second half of her side's semi-final win over Galway and is replaced by Eimear O'Sullivan, who will start at midfield, with Ashling Thompson reverting to centre back.

Cork have also named their team for the All-Ireland intermediate final against Meath, which precedes the senior decider at Croke Park.

Cork (senior camogie): A Murray; P Mackey, R Buckley (captain), L Treacy; M Cahalane, A Thompson, C Sigerson; L Coppinger, E O'Sullivan; A O'Connor, O Cronin, O Cotter; H Looney, N McCarthy, K Mackey.

Cork (intermediate): A Lee; L Weste, S Harrington, N Ni Chaoimh; R Killeen, S Buckley, L Callanan; F Neville, J Barry; K Hickey, K McCarthy, M McCarthy; R O'Shea, L Collins, C Sugrue.

 




