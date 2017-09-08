Red Hands dominate Ulster All Stars

08 September 2017

Down's Niall McParland with Peter Harte of Tyrone.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Not surprisingly, Tyrone dominate the Irish News Ulster All Stars football team which was honoured at the Armagh City Hotel last night.

The back-to-back Ulster champions have nine players in the selection, with runners-up Down having three, Armagh two and Monaghan one. Peter Harte was named as the Ulster Player of the Year, while the recently-retired Sean Cavanagh was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Merit Award winners were the Derry senior hurlers, the Derry U21 hurlers, Sigerson Cup champions St. Mary's, Belfast, the Slaughtneil camogie team and Donegal ladies football star Karen Guthrie.

The 2017 Irish News All Stars are as follows: Niall Morgan (Tyrone); Ronan McNamee (do), James Morgan (Armagh), Darren O'Hagan (Down); Tiernan McCann (Tyrone), Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone), Darragh O'Hanlon (Down); Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone), Kieran Hughes (Monaghan); Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone), Niall Sludden (do), Peter Harte (do); Mark Bradley (do), Connaire Harrison (Down), Jamie Clarke (Armagh).




