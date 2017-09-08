Leitrim rates bill hits €18k mark 08 September 2017





A general view of Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, the home of Leitrim GAA.

The Leitrim County Board have been forced to ask Croke Park for help after they were hit with an €18,000 rates bill for Pairc Sean MacDiarmada.

The bill was given to the county board after a revaluation of commercial rates in county Leitrim. The revaluation process is ongoing in ten counties and the Connacht county was one of these.

In the past, the rates bill was relatively small, but this latest cost came out of the blue for the county board and chairman Terence Boyle told the Leitrim Observer that the initial bill had been a lot more.

“The initial bill was €28,000 but our treasurer, Martin McCartin has been talking to them and they cut it back a bit, there were talking about taking ten off it, down to €18,000, but that is still a big, big hit,” said Boyle.

“We were paying a minimal amount in fairness, the council have been very good to us, half of them (rates) used to be written off but when it comes to this sort of value, they can't be writing them off.

“We have to find the money somewhere, it is an extra levy on the clubs, but we don't want to go down that route.”