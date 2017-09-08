Blanchfield likes underdogs tag 08 September 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kilkenny's Liam Blanchfield and John Mullan of Derry.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kilkenny forward Liam Blanchfield believes that the underdogs tag suits them ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland U21 final against Limerick at Semple Stadium.

The Cats are rarely underdogs in hurling at any level, but that is what is facing Eddie Brennan's charges against the highly fancied Shannonsiders.

“They are favourites for the final even if we did beat them at minor level, but there is no harm being underdogs,” Blanchfield told the Kilkenny People.

“They have had a great campaign. We're keeping the heads down and working hard. We are looking forward to the final.”

Blanchfield added that last year's surprise defeat to Westmeath was a driving force for them this year as they impressed throughout the campaign.

“We had to look back on that Westmeath experience to see where we went wrong and what could be learned from it. There was a bit of apprehension at the start, but as we won games the momentum grew.”