McAliskey makes quick return from cruciate injury 08 September 2017





Tyrone's Connor McAliskey lies injured against Cavan.

Clonoe's Tyrone SFC hopes have received a massive boost with Connor McAliskey's earlier-than-expected return to action.

The star forward was expected to be sidelined until 2018 after suffering a cruciate ligament injury while playing for Tyrone against Cavan in the McKenna Cup last January, but has since regained full fitness and is expected to feature against Carrickmore in the Tyrone SFC on Sunday after coming off the Clonoe bench against Trillick last weekend.

"When I got the injury, I pledged to myself that I would try and work my way back," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"There was no point in feeling sorry for myself, I just had to get on with it and that's what happened. My plan was to come back bigger and stronger than ever. That has still to be proved, of course, but I feel I am on the right track now."