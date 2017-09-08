GAA on TV this weekend: four big finals 08 September 2017





A TV camera catching the action ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan A TV camera catching the action ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Two All-Ireland U21 hurling finals along with two camogie deciders make up the free-to-air television schedule this weekend.

On Saturday TG4 have live coverage of the two U21 hurling finals from Thurles, with Kerry playing Wicklow in the B final at 1pm while Kilkenny and Limerick go head-to-head in the A final at 3pm.



Sunday sees the senior and intermediate All-Ireland Camogie finals screened live on RTE2. First up is Cork and Meath at 2pm while the senior decider between Cork and Kilkenny throws in at 4pm.

On paid subscription eir have two Donegal SFC quarter-finals live on Sunday afternoon.

The Sunday Game reviews all the camogie action at 9.30pm on RTE2 and have a look ahead to next week’s All-Ireland SFC final.

On Monday night TG4 are rerunning Laochra Gael which features Tony Keady at 7.30pm.

That is followed by GAA 2017 which features coverage of the weekend’s senior, minor and ladies games at 8pm.





Saturday 9 September

TG4, 12.55pm, Kerry v Wicklow, All-Ireland U21HC B final (Throw-in 1pm)

TG4, 2.45pm, Kilkenny v Limerick, All-Ireland U21HC final (Throw-in 3pm)





Sunday 10 September



RTE2, 1.30pm, Cork v Meath, All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final (Throw-in 2pm)

RTE2, 2.40pm, Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland Senior Camogie final (Throw-in 4pm)

eir Sport 2, 1.30pm, Kilcar v Realt na Mara Bundoran, Donegal SFC quarter-final (Throw-in 2pm)

eir Sport 2, 3.40pm, Ghaoth Dobhair v St Eunans, Donegal SFC quarter-final (Throw-in 4pm)

RTE2, 9.30pm, The Sunday Game

Des Cahill presents highlights and analysis of this afternoon's All-Ireland Senior Camogie final, as well as a look ahead to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.



Monday 11 September

TG4, 7.30pm, Laochra Gael

Shown as a tribute to Tony Keady who passed away recently. One of the most famous hurlers of his generation, Tony played centre half back for Galway between 1985 and 1991, winning All-Ireland titles in 1987 and in 1988, when he also won the hurler of the year award.

TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Weekly highlights series with action from the weekend's GAA matches.