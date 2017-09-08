Adams hits out at 'abysmal' Fitzsimons treatment 08 September 2017





Gearoid Adams claims Frank Fitzsimons was treated abysmally by the Antrim county board.

The pair had shared the football managerial duties for two seasons before Adams stood down after a nominations process was announced last month. Fitzsimons was the only name put forward by clubs before the August 14 deadline, but he too walked away after it emerged that the three-man football review committee had spoken to Aidan O'Rourke, Lenny Harbinson and John McKeever about the post.

“Frank deserved a lot better," an unimpressed Adams said in an interview with the Irish News.

"Frank is the type of guy the county board should be looking for and be utilised in some capacity, whether it’s bringing young players through or whatever because he knows Antrim football like the back of his hand.”

Adams has urged the county board to give the new football management a five-year term to develop and get the best out of the squad.