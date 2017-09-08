Kerry chairman calls for calm 08 September 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy has stressed that the current senior football management team need time to bring through the wave of talent that the county possess at the moment.

Murphy was addressing delegates at this week's county committee meeting and he pointed to the fact that the county was going through a transition period with regards to the senior team. Without addressing Eamonn Fitzmaurice directly, the Kerry chairman indicated that he was in favour of retaining the current management team.

Much has been made in the media about the manner of the defeat to Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay, but Murphy feels that there is no need to be panicking.

“There has been a lot of commentary in the media, but I would ask delegates to realise that it is very important to remember that Kerry is going through a transition period,” stated Murphy.

“People need to allow the management team a bit of latitude over the next while to bring the undoubted talent that we have at underage level through to senior level. It doesn't happen by waving a magic wand and I think there is little time required.

“The management team needs to be afforded the time and the opportunity to bring those players through to fruition.”