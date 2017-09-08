Tipperary SHC: Champs draw Kilruane MacDonagh's 08 September 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. The Thurles Sarsfields management team celebrate.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Tipperary champions Thurles Sarsfields know their quarterfinal opponents following the draw this week.

Last week, they were pushed to the pin of their collar in the Mid Tipperary final when they had to come from behind to defeat Upperchurch-Drombane by a point to claim their 44th title.

Now, they turn their attention to the last eight of the county SHC and a clash with Kilruane MacDonagh's where they will go into this game as favourites.

Seamus Callanan's Drom Inch will meet Clonoulty Rossmore, Eire Og Annacarty take on Mullinahone and the McGrath brothers inspired Loughmore Castleiney will meet the winners of the preliminary quarterfinal clash between Borris-Ileigh and Carrick Swans.

That clash will take place in Cashel this Sunday, while the quarterfinals are down for decision on the weekend of September 17th.