McConville not ready for Donegal role 08 September 2017





Oisin McConville.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Oisin McConville.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Oisin McConville was approached by Donegal about replacing Rory Gallagher as manager.

However, he felt he didn't have the required experience for the role and has intead opted to remain part of the Laois hurling backroom team.

“One of the clubs put me forward and I was nominated and I was asked did I want to go ahead on it. I said no because Donegal’s far, it’s a long way away from where I am and logistics, that wouldn’t work for me," the 2002 All-Ireland winner said at the launch of the second National Concussion Symposium at Croke Park yesterday.

“I’ve said it before, I’ve gone on record and said it before that the inter-county job that I would consider would be Armagh and that’s not something… I’m just not in line for that sort of job right now. I think I still have to garner a bit more experience and I’m getting that through the college stuff (he managed DKIT to the last two Trench Cups).

“I’ve done a couple of years with Cross’ (seniors) and now I’m getting the biggest education of my life because I’m with the Cross’ U6s and that’s proving tough on a Friday evening.”