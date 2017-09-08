Brennan eager to end 'famine' 08 September 2017





Kilkenny manager Eddie Brennan.

Kilkenny manager Eddie Brennan.

Nine years without an All-Ireland U21 title is considered a 'famine' in Kilkenny, according to Eddie Brennan.

The Kilkenny manager is confident that his charges can end that long wait when they take on favourites Limerick in this year's decider at Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Going nine years without an All-Ireland at this level is disastrous in Kilkenny terms, according to Brennan, who stressed to the Kilkenny People that the side were going into the game in top form.

“It's a famine at this grade,” said Brennan. “Two thousand and eight was the last title and before this year even the last Leinster win was five years. The likes of Wexford and Dublin are now accustomed to beating Kilkenny at under-21 level and that has a knockout affect for senior level. At this grade, we just haven't been cutting it.

“Our progress rate from under-21 to senior has not been high but I do see potential in this group of lads.”

Brennan added that the seniors early exit from the championship has certainly helped their preparations for the campaign over the last number of weeks.

“We have been the beneficiaries because with the seniors out it allows us to work as a group and that helps to build spirit in the camp and time together builds a bond.

“The under-21 grade can be tricky because you can't flog the lads with training and have to keep in conversation with college managers and clubs and other county managers.”