PSNI issue warning over All-Ireland final ticket fraud 08 September 2017





Police in the North have asked GAA fans to be wary of an online fraudster offering tickets to Sunday week's All-Ireland football final.

The PSNI issued the warning after receiving reports about a man, claiming to be from Antrim GAA, asking people to send cash to a Belfast address for tickets they never received.

A PSNI statement read: "Police are warning the public to be aware of a current ticketing fraud. Over the past week we have received numerous reports of the public being approached by a fraudster offering GAA All-Ireland final tickets online.

"This male claims to be from Antrim GAA and is clear when people contact him to purchase these the money has to be sent in cash. Numerous people from all over Ireland have sent cash to addresses in Belfast without receiving tickets in return. The addresses the monies have been issued to have ranged through all parts of Belfast.

"Scammers are inventive and can be very convincing. Their singular aim is to gain access to your money and they will employ just about any tactic to do so, from purporting to represent businesses and government agencies to claiming to be fundraising for charity. Always be wary of any individual that cold calls you and be especially suspicious of anyone who asks for money, banking or credit card information. It is highly unusual for any legitimate company or organisation to demand money over the phone.

"If you are at all suspicious about a call that you receive, hang up and phone the organisation that the person is purporting to represent to check their authenticity. Ideally make the call from another telephone so you can be sure the original caller has not remained on the line.

"Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person.

"If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.

"Further advice and information can also be obtained by visiting https://www.psni.police.uk/crime/fraud/ and www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni ."