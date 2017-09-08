Casey still gets nervous 08 September 2017





Limerick's Peter Casey.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Limerick's Peter Casey.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Despite winning an All-Ireland under-21 medal in 2015, Limerick's Peter Casey admits that he will be still nervous ahead of Saturday's decider against Kilkenny.

Casey has been in excellent form for both the county seniors and under-21s where his scoring exploits has helped them to the final in Semple Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

“I am a nervous lad, I have to admit that,” Casey told the Limerick Leader. “I would be nervous before any game. I played junior soccer for Caherdavin there for a few years and it was the same there.

“Just pre-match nerves. Once the ball is thrown in, I feel the nerves go. Hurling is all instinct, so there is no need to be nervous then. It is all about what you have done to that point.

“In the dressingroom before the game, I would be thinking, am I going to play well? Am I going to get a ball? Will I lose the game? It is how you knock that stuff out of you to be honest. That is the difference.”