Play it again Des! 08 September 2017





A Mayo fan has penned a letter to Sunday Game host Des Cahill asking him to have a recording of the closing minutes of last year's All-Ireland final programme at the ready on Sunday week.

The supporter from Westport is obviously confident that Mayo can turn the tables on Dublin and prove the Sunday Game experts wrong by ending their long wait for the Sam Maguire. When asked by Cahill after last year's replay loss to the Dubs if Mayo could bounce back in 2018, Pat Spillane, Colm O'Rourke, Ciaran Whelan, Tomas O Se and Dessie Dolan all answered 'no', with only Joe Brolly giving them a chance when saying: "There's no reason they can't win the All-Ireland."