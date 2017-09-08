Donnelly wary of Cats' threat 08 September 2017





Limerick manager Pat Donnelly.

Limerick may be going into Saturday's All-Ireland under-21 final as strong favourites, but their manager Pat Donnelly knows that they will have to be at their best to see off the challenge of Kilkenny.

The sides meet at Semple Stadium and Limerick have impressed on their way to the final, winning four tough games against Tipperary, Clare, Cork and Galway.

Kilkenny did look good in Leinster, but then they had that facile win over Derry in the semi-final, while Limerick were pushed hard against a strong Galway outfit.

Donnelly has watched the Cats play and he has been impressed by them, admitting to the Limerick Leader that they have a strong spine to the team.

“I have seen their games,” stated Donnelly. “They are very strong down the middle. They do tend to change their team up a little from game to game. We went to see their reserves team play and they have a strong panel like us. The spine of the team is where they are more potent.

“I think we would have more pace than them to be honest. We are a very, very strong team and I fully believe that if we play to our best, then it will take a very good team to beat us. If we perform, I think we will win.”