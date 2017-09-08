Murphy favours concussion sub rule 08 September 2017





Former Offaly hurling star Dr Brendan Murphy.

Former Offaly hurling star Dr Brendan Murphy would like to see a concussion sub rule in the GAA.

The Ballyskenagh clubman, who will address Ireland’s second National Concussion Symposium, which will take place at Croke Park on October 7, is now the Tipperary team doctor and says he personally removed head injury victim Donagh Maher from the pitch during last February's Allianz League clash with Dublin, even though it left Tipp down to 14 players.

"Yeah, it's definitely a possibility," Murphy said of the rule change in the Irish Daily Star.

"If that helps to take the pressure off. Like, if you have five subs used and it's the 65th minute of a game and a guy gets concussed, it obviously kicks in.

"We had an incident in the first round of the league where that happened and Tipp ended up playing the rest of the game with 14 men. Now, thankfully, we were winning well, but we were donw a man because one of our corner backs, I just had to get him out of there because he had a horrific injury. So it was get him off the field.

"That's the sort of incident where if you come to an All-Ireland final, it's the 65th minute, you've used all your subs, then the pressure would be on if you're getting a guy off and leaving a team with 14 men."