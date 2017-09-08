MacNiallais blow for Gaoth Dobhair 08 September 2017





Donegal's Odhran MacNiallais.

Donegal's Odhran MacNiallais will not be available for his club Gaoth Dobhair's SFC quarterfinal at the weekend as he remains in New York for another few weeks.

The reason for MacNiallais not returning for the quarterfinal clash is that he will be lining out for Donegal in the New York SFC final on Sunday.

Donegal play Monaghan in the final and MacNiallais has been an integral part of the side since he left the county panel and went stateside for the summer.

Should Gaoth Dobhair overcome St Eunan's in this weekend's eagerly awaited clash, then MacNiallais is expected to be home in time for the semi final, but their manager Mervyn O'Donnell revealed to the Donegal Democrat that they have known for some time that he won't be available.

“We won't have Odhran and we have known that for a few weeks. He is playing with Donegal in the New York championship final on Sunday,” stated O'Donnell.

“In fairness to Odhran he has been in New York and playing with Donegal and now that they are in the final he is committed to them for the final. It would be great to have him. But now that we are not going to we are just going to have to get on with it. If we were to win on Sunday, we will have him for the semi-final. We don't hold it against him and we wish him well and good luck in the final.”