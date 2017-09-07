Win over Dubs would see Mayo councillor climb Croagh Patrick backwards 07 September 2017





Mayo fans celebrate a goal during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay victory over Kerry at Croke Park.

INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Mayo fans celebrate a goal during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay victory over Kerry at Croke Park.INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

A Mayo councillor has pledged that he will climb the iconic Croagh Patrick mountain backwards should his native county defeat Dublin in Sunday week’s All-Ireland SFC final.

Stephen Rochford’s side are bidding to end their county’s agonising 66-year wait for the Sam Maguire Cup and Fianna Fáil councillor Brendan Mulroy has assured the people of Mayo that he will complete the promise should the Dubs be defeated at Croke Park on September 17th.

“I will nominate a charity closer to the date. Everyone is more than welcome to join me on a date to be announced,” Westport native Mulroy told the Connacht Telegraph.