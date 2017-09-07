New book tells the story of the Sam Maguire Cup
07 September 2017
The book tells the story of the Sam Maguire Cup
It’s well-known as Gaelic football’s biggest prize but very few known the history of the Sam Maguire Cup.
A new book by Kieran Connolly, Sam Maguire: the Man and the Cup, tells the story behind one of the most coveted trophies in Irish sport. With a foreword from GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail, it describes the role Sam Maguire had in the GAA with the final chapters looking back on the most notable All-Ireland football finals and interesting facts and figures.
Maguire hailed from Dunmanway in Co Cork and played a major role in Ireland’s fight for independence, taking a senior role in the IRA in London where he was a main agent for Michael Collins. He also played an important role in the development of the GAA before his death from TB in 1927.
Author Connolly is also a native of Dunmanway and has a keen interest in Irish history, particularly the period of the War of Independence.
Published by Mercier Press, Sam Maguire: the Man and the Cup is available now in stores for €12.99.