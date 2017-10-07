Launch of the second National Concussion Symposium in Croker 07 September 2017





Oisin McConville and Dr Brendan Murphy at the National Concussion Symposium Media Briefing in Croke Park Oisin McConville and Dr Brendan Murphy at the National Concussion Symposium Media Briefing in Croke Park

Building on the success of last year’s event, Bon Secours Health System and UPMC, a leader in concussion treatment worldwide, have come together with the GAA to present Ireland’s second National Concussion Symposium, which will take place at Croke Park on October 7, 2017.

Leading concussion experts from UPMC in the United States, Bon Secours Health System in Ireland and sporting figures from the GAA will join together for another ground-breaking symposium which will share nationally the best practices, protocols and treatment of concussion today.

The event, which was announced in August, will feature a panel discussion involving Dr. Pat O’Neill (All-Ireland winning former manager and player with Dublin), Dr. Brendan Murphy (former Offaly hurler, current Tipperary hurling team doctor) and Oisín McConville (former Armagh footballer and All-Star winner) sharing their own experiences of concussion from their various involvements at all levels as players, team doctors and managers. The Dr. Brendan Murphy and Oisín McConville were on hand in Croke Park this morning to help publicise the event.

A limited number of spaces are still available for those wishing to attend. The event is aimed at medical professionals and those involved in academic research to benefit from the wisdom of those involved in ground breaking research and treatment in this field. Those wishing to attend can register their interest by email to [email protected] or call 087-9877391.

Speaking in Croke Park today, Mr. Bill Maher CEO of Bon Secours Health System said – “The awareness, identification and treatment of Concussion is very important and I am very proud to be working in conjunction with UPMC the international leaders in this area and also the GAA who are showing considerable leadership in the identification and treatment of Concussion. The Concussion Symposium on October 7th promises to be another great event to help advance the thinking on Concussion identification, management and treatment and I am very much looking forward to it.

Bon Secours Health System is delighted to be associated with this flagship event the second year running bringing together experts in their field from across Ireland and the United States to Make the Call. I am really looking forward to the event as part of the Bon Secours continuous development of services and support to the community we serve to ensure we continue to deliver Advanced Medicine Exceptional Care”.

The UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program is a global leader in testing, treating, and researching sports-related concussions. With over 17,000 patient visits each year, more than 30 staff members treat high school, college, and professional athletes from across the United States. UPMC’s program is a leading source for concussion research, with nearly 200 peer-reviewed concussion research studies. Centres throughout the United States have adopted the UPMC program's standard of concussion care.

Any level of a concussion can be a serious medical issue that requires prompt care by a health professional trained in managing concussions. To avoid repeat injury, it is crucial to manage concussions until complete recovery. The UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program uses an individualized treatment plan based on the patient’s specific needs and goals for recovery.

Dr. Micky Collins will be one of the expert speakers on the day. "No two concussions are exactly the same. We use a multidisciplinary team approach to help the brain recover and allow the patient to return to their sport, classroom, or other activities,” said Micky Collins Ph.D., executive director, UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program. “We have made tremendous progress in the diagnosis, management and rehabilitation of this injury.”

“We are pleased to work with Bon Secours Health System to bring UPMC’s world-renowned expertise in concussion treatments to the people of Ireland,” said Charles Bogosta, President of UPMC International, which also operates a cancer centre in Waterford, and plans a second facility in Cork in partnership with Bon Secours. “This partnership embodies our goal of bringing the best possible health care to patients close to home, wherever that may be.”

The GAA, which has been at the forefront of concussion awareness and education in sport in Ireland, is delighted to be associated with this event which will feature some of the world's leading experts on concussion diagnosis and treatment. All current Senior Inter-County Gaelic Football and Hurling Team Doctors and Physios will be invited to the symposium which will be CPD accredited.

Uachtarán CLG, Aogán Ó Fearghail said “We are delighted to welcome back our friends from both Bon Secours Health System and UPMC to Croke Park after the success of last year’s event. The relationships that were formed have led to another fantastic opportunity to share learning on this injury, and particularly in relation to the treatment of concussion. This event allows a unique opportunity for learning from the assembled experts for the doctors and physios who treat our players and will also help the association to continue to increase awareness of the signs and symptoms of concussion and our key message to coaches and mentors – If in Doubt, Sit them out.”

Further information on concussion, including the GAA's Concussion Management Guidelines and Concussion E-learning course are available on the GAA website. http://learning.gaa.ie/Concussion

Further information on the symposium can be found at https://bonsecours.investnet.ie/