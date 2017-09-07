'He's definitely squeezing as much out of us as he can' 07 September 2017





Kieran Hughes says that Malachy O’Rourke is still the best man to lead Monaghan despite last month’s heavy All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Dublin.

There has been no clear indication as to whether or not O’Rourke will extend his tenure into a sixth season with the Farney men and Hughes feels a lot of what the Fermanagh man has accomplished has gone unnoticed by some in the county.

“I’ve no doubt (he’s the right man). I don’t think people have sat back and really realised what he’s done for Monaghan football,” he told The Irish News.

“If you sit back and look at the squad he’s developed over the last four or five years… this year of all years you had five or six men who could come off the bench and make a difference.

“That’s massive testament to management and backroom staff because Monaghan is a small county, I hate saying that because it’s not an excuse, but he’s definitely squeezing as much out of us as he can.”

On the loss to the Dubs, the Scotstown man added: “I do think we were a wee bit defensive and, for an attacking minded player like myself, I just feel like maybe pushing up against them sometimes would benefit the team.

“That’s an easy thing to say when it’s over.”