No Dublin contact yet for Daly 07 September 2017





Anthony Daly says he has had no contact from the Dublin chiefs over a possible return as the county's next senior hurling manager.

Daly occupied the hot-seat in the capital for six seasons between 2009 to 2014, achieving multiple milestones, and speculation has been rife that he could be about to succeed Ger Cunningham, who resigned his post in July after three years in charge.

“I would have preferred if things had gone right (for Cunningham)," Daly is quoted saying by DublinLive.ie.

"I don’t want to be wishing bad on any of those lads - we had plenty of bad days when I was there as well. It just didn’t seem to be getting better by the end of this year. You didn’t feel there was going to be a bounce.

“I haven’t even thought about it. Nobody has asked me about it, only the media. I think they have to get it right now, yeah. So, a big call for them. I’m sure they’ll put plenty of thought into it, in fairness."

He added: "Until someone picks up that phone - you'd have to think about it then, maybe, but look I'd be driving myself demented looking at my mobile phone, 'Did I miss any calls?'."