McGrath: Gallagher the right man for Fermanagh 07 September 2017





Former Fermanagh midfielder Marty McGrath feels Rory Gallagher is the perfect candidate to take over as the county's next senior football manager.

The Ernesiders have been on the lookout for a new supremo since Pete McGrath’s decision to step down in mid-July and McGrath – one of three of his native county’s All Star winners – feels the ex-Donegal boss is the ideal choice to succeed the Down man.

“You could see his influence on Donegal when they won the All-Ireland in 2012. Tactically, Rory’s very smart. He’ll bring the tactics and I suppose at the minute, management has more input than ever into the way the game’s played,” McGrath’s quoted saying by The Irish News.

“To start he’d have to try and make sure the players are buying into it and everyone that’s available is willing to give the same effort to bring the county on.

“He’d want what’s best for the players so that all the players have to concentrate on is going out and playing football and expressing themselves.

“He was a top forward so he’d be inclined to make sure there are plenty of scores on the board.

“Yes he’d tighten up the defence, which was a bit loose this year, but he’d have an eye that there are a couple of forwards in Fermanagh that can score, and it’s about trying to get the best out of them.”