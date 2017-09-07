Waterford were 'a bit nervous' - Mullane 07 September 2017





John Mullane.

©INPHO/James Crombie. John Mullane.©INPHO/James Crombie.

John Mullane says Waterford looked “a bit nervous” during the opening quarter of Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final against Galway.

The Deise men went down by 0-26 to 2-17 to the Tribesmen at Croke Park, stretching their wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup into a 59th year at least, and five-time All Star Mullane feels the west siders’ experience on the biggest stage was a telling factor on the day.

"I thought they were a bit nervous starting off for the first 10 to 15 minutes," he said on the Independent.ie’s ‘The Throw In’ podcast.

"Galway started like a train. I felt like they probably had the experience of playing in 2015 and 2012. They had the experience of playing on that big, big day.

"They came out of the blocks really strong but the defining moment was Kevin Moran's opportunity to put us two-points up. We were always chasing the game and then when we got ahead, we could have stretched it out to two and asked a question of Galway.

"Galway might have come up with the answers because what effectively happened after that was that they got the next three scores and got momentum with them.

"They got the crowd behind them and the two match winners for them were the two lads off the bench, (Jason) Flynn and Niall Burke."