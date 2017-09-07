'He's proven himself over and over again' 07 September 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

Former Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville says that Mickey Harte is “the best man” to lead Tyrone’s charge towards a fourth Sam Maguire Cup crown.

Harte was ratified to a new three-year term by the county’s clubs on Tuesday night and McConville feels that there are plenty of positives for Red Hands fans to take from this past season.

"If you take the Dubs game out of it, you would say that Tyrone have had a pretty successful season,” the Crossmaglen man said on RTÉ 2fm’s Game On programme yesterday evening.

"Mickey Harte, over the last 18 months, has changed completely the way they play. I would hope he'll completely change the way they play before the new season starts. He's proven himself over and over again.

"The three All-Ireland's that he actually won, and I know the last one was in 2008, but he redefined that team. They played a different way in '03, a different way in '05 and a completely different way in '08. So he is somebody who has an ability to move with the times.

"He has a very talented squad right now and he's been able to keep all those players on board. I would say he's probably the best man for the job right now.”