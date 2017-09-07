Ó Sé backs Fitzmaurice to remain in charge 07 September 2017





Marc Ó Sé and Eamonn Fitzmaurice after Kerry's Munster SFC final victory over Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney in 2013.

Marc Ó Sé says he has “no doubt” that Éamonn Fitzmaurice is the right man to lead Kerry again in 2018.

Fitzmaurice’s future has been uncertain since the Munster champions’ All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay defeat to Mayo on August 26th but five-time All-Ireland winner Ó Sé feels he should stay on in his sixth season over the Kingdom.

“In our county if you don’t win the All-Ireland there is always an inquisition or investigation into why,” Ó Sé stated at the eirSport gathering in Dublin.

“But I just don’t think we were good enough. I genuinely don’t. Certainly mistakes were made on the day but nobody knows that more than Éamonn. Every manager makes mistakes. I have no doubt he is the best manager there to do the job.”

On the county minor stars, which are currently preparing for their All-Ireland final date with Derry next Sunday week, the An Ghaeltacht man added: “Éamonn will need time with them. He has one year left on his contract but I think they should extend it. I’ve played under him and his attention to detail with everything, and that’s coming from a player he dropped in 2014, when he was ruthless enough, but I would still have great time and respect for the way he goes about his business.

“We are very lucky that we have a very decent county board. They are progressive people. I think they would see that Éamonn is the man.”