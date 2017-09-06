Watch: Wexford's Rory O'Connor scores one of the goals of the season 06 September 2017





Wexford's Rory O'Connor.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Wexford's Rory O'Connor.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Check out this stunning goal from the recent Wexford U21 premier hurling final by 18-year-old county starlet Rory O'Connor...

A minor last season, O'Connor made his senior debut for the Model County under Davy Fitzgerald in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Waterford two months ago and delivered an eye-catching performance at the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh, having just completed his Leaving Cert exams.

And he showed his class once again in Bellefield on Monday night, scoring 2-5, including THAT goal above, for his club St Martin's in their 4-26 to 2-14 success over Naomh Eanna.

Rory O'Connor (left) in action for St Peter's in the 2017 Hogan Cup final. ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Rory, who is also a talented footballer having lined out at Croke Park with his school St Peter's in the Hogan Cup final last April, was joined by his older brother Harry and cousins Barry and Joe on the St Martin's U21 side.

His father John and uncle George were both part of the 1996 All-Ireland winning Wexford squad, while his older brothers Harry and Jack have also represented the Model County at U21 and senior level, respectively, in 2017.