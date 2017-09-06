McMahon calls time on Tyrone career 06 September 2017





Tyrone's Justin McMahon.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Tyrone's Justin McMahon.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Tyrone will have to plan without the services of Justin McMahon for the 2018 campaign after he informed recently re-appointed manager Mickey Harte of his retirement from inter-county football.

The Omagh St Enda's clubman made his senior debut in the Allianz League against Fermanagh in the 2007 season after collecting an Ulster MFC medal in 2003 and captaining the Tyrone Under 21 side to an Ulster title in 2006.

Justin McMahon holds off Kerry's Kieran Donaghy during the 2008 All-Ireland final. ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Making his championship bow in the 2007 Ulster SFC final against Monaghan, he won the first of his five provincial medals in his debut season.

He went on to play a major role in the Red Hand County's All-Ireland success in 2008 and in turn was named an All-Star for his performances that season. He was also selected for the International Rules squad that travelled to Australia in the same year.

Justin McMahon receives his All-Star award from then GAA President Nickey Brennan. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

The no-nonsense defender subsequently went on to win a further four Ulster medals in 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2017.

In total, McMahon made 110 appearances for the county, with 40 of those being in the Championship. He will continue to play for his club with whom he won a Tyrone SFC souvenir in 2014.

Coiste Chontae Tír Eoghain joins with all supporters in thanking Justin for his years of service and wish him every success in the future.