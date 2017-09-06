Peter Canavan's son wants to set his own standards 06 September 2017





Quinn Building Products Tyrone and Derry area manager Marty McGrath presents Tyrone U17 star Darragh Canavan with his Ulster GAA Writers' Merit Award for August. (Also pictured is UGAAWA chairman John Martin.

Darragh Canavan is determined to stand on his own two feet when it comes to his gaelic football career.

Peter Canavan's son captured the headlines when playing a starring role in Tyrone's All-Ireland U-17 success and has a bright future ahead of him in the game.

He scored 1-3 in the final win over Roscommon at Croke Park but isn't a fan of comparisons with his famous dad.

“I don't remember much about my dad's career as I was too young at the time but I have heard a lot about his deeds,” the Errigal Ciaran youngster remarked.

“However, that doesn't put any pressure on me to live up to what he did. I will never be my dad, I'm my own person and I want to set my own standards.”

Canavan junior's Croke Park performance saw him named the Quinn Building Products-sponsored Ulster GAA Writers' Merit Award winner for August.

Recalling his 50th minute goal against the Rossies, which generated plenty of views on social media, he said: “I don't know if it was a stunning goal or not, but I was certainly glad to see it go in.

“Of course, being the first winners of the competition makes the success a bit more special.”