Hotel prices drive up Mayo expenses 06 September 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. The Mayo team huddle.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Mayo County Board has revealed the cost of running the senior football team during the months of August and September.

They say success comes at a price and that price is in the region of €240,000 for those months mentioned alone as Mayo prepare for Sunday week's All-Ireland SFC final.

The Western People reports that an increase of between 25% and 30% for hotel prices over the last couple of years has contributed to the rise in expenditure during this time.

A number of fundraisers are being held to help with the cost of getting the team to an All-Ireland SFC final as the Westerners prepare to meet their rivals Dublin for the second consecutive year.