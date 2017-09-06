Hotel prices drive up Mayo expenses

06 September 2017

The Mayo team huddle.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Mayo County Board has revealed the cost of running the senior football team during the months of August and September.

They say success comes at a price and that price is in the region of €240,000 for those months mentioned alone as Mayo prepare for Sunday week's All-Ireland SFC final.

The Western People reports that an increase of between 25% and 30% for hotel prices over the last couple of years has contributed to the rise in expenditure during this time.

A number of fundraisers are being held to help with the cost of getting the team to an All-Ireland SFC final as the Westerners prepare to meet their rivals Dublin for the second consecutive year.




