Cullen delighted to get call 06 September 2017





Referee Niall Cullen with Templenoe captain Tadgh Morley and Ardnaree captain Eoin McCormack before the 2016 All-Ireland club JFC final at Croke Park.

Fermanagh referee Niall Cullen admits that he was delighted to receive the news that he has been chosen as sideline official for the All-Ireland SFC final.

This year has saw Cullen's standing as a referee rise substantially as he was in charge of the All-Ireland club IFC final between Mayo's Westport and Meath's St Colmcille's, while a year earlier, he was in charge of the All-Ireland club JFC final.

However, the Erne Gaels clubman admitted to the Fermanagh Herald that he was still surprised to find out he was part of the match official team for Sunday week's clash between Dublin and Mayo.

“I wasn't expecting it,” stated Cullen. “You always hope to get something on the big day, but there's a lot of other people there in contention, so it was a big shock and I was delighted to get the call.

“It's a massive honour for the family and the club and it's something I'll remember forever. I'm looking forward to it and hoping everything goes alright on the day.”