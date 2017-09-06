Wexford GAA in hot water

06 September 2017

The player in question could face a lengthy suspension, while the county board could be hit with a substantial fine.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Wexford County Board are believed to be facing a probe into allegations that a suspended player lined out in an inter-county hurling tournament.

In this week's edition of the Wexford People, a story is carried claiming that the player lined out in a number of games, even though he had been sent off in an earlier game.

An investigation into the incident is believed to be underway and there could be repercussions for the player and the county board if found guilty.

