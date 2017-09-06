Gallagher in the frame for Fermanagh job 06 September 2017





Rory Gallagher during his time as Donegal manager. Rory Gallagher during his time as Donegal manager.

Rory Gallagher has emerged as the front runner to replace Pete McGrath as Fermanagh senior football manager.

The Irish Independent reports that Gallagher – who stepped down as Donegal boss following their heavy qualifier defeat to Galway – has already met with Erne County officials to discuss the possibility of taking over the reins of his native county.

He last donned the county jersey in 2010 before joining forces with Jim McGuinness in Donegal.