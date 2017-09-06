Gallagher in the frame for Fermanagh job

06 September 2017

Rory Gallagher during his time as Donegal manager.

Rory Gallagher has emerged as the front runner to replace Pete McGrath as Fermanagh senior football manager.

The Irish Independent reports that Gallagher – who stepped down as Donegal boss following their heavy qualifier defeat to Galway – has already met with Erne County officials to discuss the possibility of taking over the reins of his native county.

He last donned the county jersey in 2010 before joining forces with Jim McGuinness in Donegal.




Most Read Stories

Monaghan switch might be on the cards for Dublin All-Ireland winner

Two All-Ireland winning Tribes will go to war in novel Tony Keady fundraiser

Carew takes issue with Babs

Cavanagh: Dubs are the best team I've ever seen play the game

New GAA documentaries to be screened on TG4

Twitter reacts to Mickey Harte's three year extension


Android app on Google Play