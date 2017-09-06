Brogan: Dublin shouldn't be punished for having their house in order 06 September 2017





Dublin's Alan Brogan celebrates with the Sam Maguire trophy in front of Hill 16 ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Dublin's Alan Brogan celebrates with the Sam Maguire trophy in front of Hill 16 ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Talk of splitting Dublin in two is far too premature as far as Alan Brogan is concerned.

Sunday Game analyst Colm O'Rourke raised the divisive topic once again in the wake of Jim Gavin's side's facile All-Ireland semi-final victory over Tyrone and, while he doesn't rule it out happening at some stage in the distant future, Brogan says the immediate focus should be on other counties getting their own houses in order.

“We're not sure if it's (Dublin's dominance) cyclical yet,” he pointed out to The Irish Daily Star.

“It's only six years since Dublin won their first All-Ireland in 15 or 16 years.

“I think if it's the same in 10 years and Dublin are winning two out of every three All-Irelands, then maybe it's something to be looked at.

“But at the moment I think what has to happen is other counties have to get their underage structures' house in order.

“And let's see what happens in the next five or six years as those development squads come through.

“Why not use Dublin's blueprint? I'm sure it's out there for everybody to see.

“Obviously the GAA had to resource other counties but let's do that and see can we bring the overall level up rather than punish Dublin for having their house in order for the last 10 or 15 years and having the talent coming through.”