Wicklow player has two games an hour apart 06 September 2017





The new stand in Aughrim ©Wicklow GAA wicklowgaaonline.com The new stand in Aughrim ©Wicklow GAA wicklowgaaonline.com

There has been concern about player welfare after a Wicklow dual player was forced to play two games an hour apart.

Annacurra's Martin O'Brien found himself pulled between two master recently. Having lost to Rathnew in the Wicklow SFC last Saturday, O'Brien had to return to the dressingroom and put on the Carnew Emmets' jersey for their SHC clash against Eire Og Greystones.

Carnew Emmets manager Tom Darcy stressed to the Wicklow People that it was ridiculous that a player should have to play two games in the space of an hour.

“I'm more disappointed than angry,” stated Darcy. “Martin O'Brien is an inter-county hurler and he's given an awful to Wicklow hurling and then he was forced to play two major championship matches within an hour of each other on the one day.

“We got on with it because of the type of man Martin is. We wanted it changed to the Sunday but the CCC wouldn't change it because they wouldn't allow Eire Og to change to the Friday night but as it happened they fixed Coolboy to play Junior A football on Friday night and three of the Coolboy team started for us in the hurling as well.

“It would have been very interesting to see if Glenealy would have played a senior quarterfinal if the CCC had fixed Rathnew to play before their game with Leighton and Enan Glynn and Warren Kavanagh on both teams.”