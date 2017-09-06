Murphy seeks good start 06 September 2017





Wicklow hurling manager Seamus Murphy Wicklow hurling manager Seamus Murphy

Wicklow under-21 manager Seamus Murphy feels they will need a good start to Saturday's All-Ireland 'B' hurling final against Kerry at Semple Stadium.

The Garden County are seeking their second title at this level in three years as they get ready to face the Kingdom in the curtain-raiser to the A final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

Kerry are favourites to win the title after they looked very impressive in the semi final and Murphy told the Wicklow People that a better start than they made to their last two games was imperative if his charges are to prevail.

“We know we have to start better than the last two matches,” said Murphy. “It's something we've spoken about as a team and we can't afford to do the same on Saturday.

“In fairness we showed great heart and composure to drag back those deficits and get over the winning line, particularly against Kildare, but this will be top level, cup final hurling and a few bursts of scores in the game can make all the difference so it's crucial that we stay in the game early on.

“The boys know that there is a chance of an All-Ireland title there for the taking so the attitude and application that everyone has put in has been first class to be fair.”