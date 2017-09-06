Two All-Ireland winning Tribes will go to war in novel Tony Keady fundraiser 06 September 2017





Galway's All-Ireland winning senior and minor heroes will take on their 1987/'88 counterparts in a novel fundraising match tomorrow evening (Thursday).

Kenny Park in Athenry will be the venue for the fun challenge and all proceeds will be donated to the Tony Keady Family fund.

Throw-in is timed for 6.30pm and admission will be €10.

There is also a gofundme page set up by Tony’s team-mates which can be accessed here: www.gofundme.com/tony-keady-family-fund

All donations are extremely welcome.