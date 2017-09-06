'Banty' opts out of Donegal race 06 September 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Seamus McEnaney while in charge of the Wexford footballers.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Seamus McEnaney is out of the running to take over from Rory Gallagher as Donegal senior football manager.

'Banty' was one of five candidates confirmed by the Donegal County Board at a recent meeting but the Monaghan native – who stepped down after one year in charge of Wexford two weeks ago - has had a change of heart.

“There's been a lot of speculation about the whys and wherefores of it, but the job is not for me at the present time,” he explained to The Irish News.

“I'd like to thank all those who showed me support over recent weeks.”

Glenswilly’s Gary McDaid has also withdrawn from the race so that leaves Shaun Paul Barrett, Cathal Corey and Declan Bonner left standing.

Interviews, which are scheduled to take place this week, will be conducted by a five-man committee which includes chairman Sean Dunnion, secretary Aideen Gillen, treasurer Cieran Kelly and former players Paddy Carr and Damian Diver.