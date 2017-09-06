Monaghan switch might be on the cards for Dublin All-Ireland winner

06 September 2017

CPA executive member and former Dublin footballer Kevin Nolan.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Former Dublin star Kevin Nolan could line out in the Monaghan jersey in the not too distant future.

The 2011 All-Ireland final 'man-of-the-match' is thinking about putting down roots in Cremartin with his fiancée Lorna who hails from the Farney County.

“I would still love to play inter-county football,” Nolan – who hasn't been part of Jim Gavin's plans since 2015 – told The Irish Independent.

“But I wouldn't go looking. Things might happen in the next few months or years that I may mean that I'm playing football in a different county.

“I recently got engaged and there's a chance of me moving and relocating up to Monaghan.”

The Lucan-based teacher's immediate priorities lie with Kilmacud Crokes.

“If I'm still involved with Crokes in seven or eight months' time when we're getting ready for an All-Ireland final – that's my aim.”




Most Read Stories

Monaghan switch might be on the cards for Dublin All-Ireland winner

Twitter reacts to Mickey Harte's three year extension

Two All-Ireland winning Tribes will go to war in novel Tony Keady fundraiser

'Banty' opts out of Donegal race

New GAA documentaries to be screened on TG4

Kildare SFC on hold


Android app on Google Play