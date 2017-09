Twitter reacts to Mickey Harte's three year extension 06 September 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte and Mattie Donnelly.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte and Mattie Donnelly.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

It was announced last night that Mickey Harte is to remain on as Tyrone senior football manager for another three years...

So Mickey Harte has another 3 years as a Tyrone manager. Really needs to be pushing now for All Irelands. #OnWeGo #Tyrone4Sam18 #TotalFaith — Big Red (@DaireDevine) September 5, 2017

People looking rid of Harte baffling after all he has done for Tyrone. One of the true GAA greats. #BeCarefulWhatYouWishFor — Ryan O'Gorman (@RyanOG_98) September 6, 2017

Delighted Mickey Harte is staying on with Tyrone until 2020 I have no doubt he will deliver tryone another all Ireland #learningcurve — Chris lyons (@clyons77) September 5, 2017

Fair play micky harte still hungry and so commited to Tyrone — cahal mc parland (@cahalmp) September 5, 2017

Mickey Harte..inspirational man to everyone in the GAA. His drive and stamina to continue to fight and win for Tyrone is truly remarkable — Wayne Kierans (@Puddles99) September 5, 2017

Blanket defence is here to stay. Mickey Harte stays with Tyrone until 2020. — Killian Whelan (@Killian_Whelan) September 5, 2017

Mickey Harte gets another 3 years in the Tyrone hot seat. — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) September 5, 2017

The Glorious Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Tyrone has been insulted with a 3 year extension. He will now boycott everyone — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) September 5, 2017

Mickey Harte another 3yrs? Felt it took 3yrs to grow this system, maybe hes plotting a rebuild with a new system? Top manager, huge respect! — Steven Poacher (@Stevie_Poacher) September 5, 2017

Mickey Harte gets three years. Huge challenge in the future to catch the likes of Dublin. I wish him well. @tomas5ky — Adrian Logan (@OurLogie) September 5, 2017

Mickey harte signs up for another 3 years with Tyrone. That's incredible commitment to the county, but is he right man to take them forward? — Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) September 5, 2017