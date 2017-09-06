Kildare SFC on hold

06 September 2017

St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge
A drawn game has put a spanner in the works for the Kildare senior football championship.

This weekend was due to see the start of the senior football championship quarterfinals take place, but a draw between Confey and Round Towers resulted in the quarterfinal draw being postponed.

Some clubs are not happy with the situation as teams will have to wait five weeks between their last group game and their quarterfinal, not an ideal situation, particularly at this time of the year.

Teams that won their initial games in round one and two are the ones most affected and their management teams have the task of trying to keep the momentum going.




