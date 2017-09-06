O'Dwyer relishes big games 06 September 2017





Referee Paud O'Dwyer.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Referee Paud O'Dwyer.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Carlow referee Paud O'Dwyer is in the middle of a hectic schedule.

O'Dwyer will referee the All-Ireland under-21 hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny in Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday afternoon.

Many would think that he would have a quiet weekend before the final, but that was not the case as he was on duty in Croke Park last Sunday.

The Carlow official was linesman for the All-Ireland SHC final between Galway and Waterford, while he admitted that it was some start to what will be an amazing week for him and his family.

“It was great. The atmosphere was unreal. The microphone systems in Croke Park are very, very good but there was so much noise in Croke Park it was hard to hear the ref at times.”

O'Dwyer will forgo lining out for his club Palatine in the Carlow JHC on Friday evening to ensure that he is ready for Saturday's tussle in Semple Stadium.

“It would be hard to ring Croke Park and tell them I can't do that final as I hurt myself playing junior hurling. It wouldn't go down well.”